Rs 5-crore multi-sports academy to come up in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu on Friday laid the foundation stone for a multi-sports training academy at the Sri Srinivasa Sports Complex in Tirupati. The academy will be developed at a cost of Rs 5 crore and designed to meet national-level standards.

Addressing the gathering, SAAP Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu said the State government was giving top priority to sports development and was committed to providing world-class training facilities for young athletes.

He said the Tirupati facility would function as a comprehensive training hub with modern infrastructure and professional coaching.

The Chairman said the project aimed to strengthen sports infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh and nurture future champions. He said the academy was being developed on the lines of leading national sports centres, with facilities comparable to those in Patiala.

As part of the project, authorities will construct a residential hostel to accommodate 200 sportspersons.

The plan also includes a national-level weightlifting hall with training capacity for 80 athletes, a gymnastics hall and a meeting hall with seating for 150 participants.

Facilities for judo, lawn tennis, badminton, chess and other indoor and outdoor sports will be created. A residential training centre will operate within the complex.