Six injured after private bus overturns in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal district

KURNOOL: A speeding private bus overturned on the Chabolu Highway in Nandyal district on Friday, sparking panic among passengers.

The accident occurred at Chabolu Metta when the bus, travelling from Nellore to Kurnool, reportedly lost control after hitting a large stone on the road.

The driver said the presence of the rock caused the mishap while the vehicle was moving at high speed. No fatalities were reported, but six passengers sustained injuries. Locals rushed to the spot and alerted emergency services.

The injured were shifted to Nandyal Government Hospital, where doctors confirmed their condition is stable.

Traffic was briefly disrupted before police cleared the road, restored movement, and registered a case. An investigation is underway.