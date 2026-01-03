UHS inks MoU with QPR India to check suicides

VIJAYAWADA: In a pioneering move, the Andhra Pradesh government has launched a special programme to reduce stress and prevent suicides among medical students. The initiative was formalised through an agreement between Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences and the Question, Persuade, Refer Institute India (QPR India).

Announcing the programme, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said this is the first time in India that such training is being introduced for medical students. Beginning with the 2025–26 batch of first-year MBBS students, the programme will be implemented across all government and private medical colleges. The training aims to strengthen mental resilience, ease stress, and help students overcome suicidal thoughts.

The MoU was signed at Dr. NTR University in Vijayawada in the presence of Health Secretary Saurabh Gaur. The programme will be coordinated by Dr Aparna Uppal, a child psychiatrist of Indian origin associated with the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, and Director of the “EASE” (Emotional Assessment of Students by Educators) initiative. Secretary Gaur said the training is for the first year, and the university will bear the costs for students in private colleges.

Studies conducted by the NMC in 2024 revealed that 27.8% of undergraduate students and 15% of postgraduate students suffer from mental health disorders. The findings highlight the urgent need for structured interventions in medical education.

Vice-Chancellor Chandrashekhar and Registrar Radhika Reddy explained that training will be conducted college-wise, with each institution appointing a coordinator. Mental health experts will interact directly with students, and address their concerns, and provide counselling.

Officials noted that similar stress-relief programmes had earlier been conducted informally in government medical colleges and even for intermediate students. With this official plan, both government and private medical colleges will now systematically implement the training.