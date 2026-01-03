Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar assures timely completion of Shankar Vilas Bridge in Guntur

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State Pemmasani Chandrasekhar has assured that the construction of the Shankar Vilas Bridge in Guntur will be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Inspecting the site, he said nine pillars on the GGH side have already been completed, and necessary technical clearances have been obtained. Final approval from South Central Railway is expected within a few days, after which heavy cranes will be deployed to begin the removal of the centre part within 10–15 days.

The Minister clarified that land acquisition issues will not stall the project, and all pending matters will be resolved within two months. He explained that while the original project cost was Rs 100 crore, escalation, land acquisition, and compensation have pushed the total expenditure to nearly Rs 160 crore. He emphasised that municipal corporation expenses should be treated as State government expenditure.

Pemmasani said multiple meetings were held with railway officials, and approvals were secured. He added that the Railway Board meeting scheduled for January 10 or 14 will clear minor land-related issues. Highlighting design features, he said U-shaped pillars with a 60-foot gap have been incorporated to allow for a future underpass. The project, launched on July 27, 2025, will be inaugurated by July 27, 2027. He appealed to the public for patience and cooperation.

MLAs Mohammed Nasir Ahmed and Galla Madhavi, Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra, GMC officials, engineers, and leaders from coalition parties joined the inspection.