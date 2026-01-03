With 25.3 per cent investment share, Andhra Pradesh ‘pulling ahead’

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has firmly established itself as India’s leading investment destination, accounting for 25.3% of the total investments proposed in the first nine months of current fiscal. According to a recent report of Bank of Baroda, Andhra Pradesh has stood well ahead of other States such as Odisha (13.1%) and Maharashtra (12.8%), signalling a decisive shift in India’s industrial and investment momentum toward the eastern and southern corridors.

The report highlights that over half of India’s total proposed capital investment (51.2%) is now concentrated in just three States - Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Maharashtra - with AP emerging as the clear frontrunner.

Overall, investment announcements across the country during the first nine months of the current fiscal touched Rs 26.6 lakh crore, marking an 11.5% increase compared to the same period last year.

Commenting on this milestone on social media platform X, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh said, “Andhra Pradesh isn’t catching up, it’s pulling ahead. This is the result of consistent reforms, speed in decision-making and an unambiguous commitment to investors. Our focus has been clear - create a predictable policy environment, enable industry at scale and deliver on the ground.”