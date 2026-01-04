AITE commences in Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve

ONGOLE: The Forest Department has launched the third spell of the All India Tiger Estimation (AITE) at the Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) on January 3, 2026.

The exercise, which will continue for 40 days, began in the Markapur and Atmakur divisions with the installation of high-definition infrared trap cameras at identified tiger movement points. Each location has two cameras placed in opposite directions to capture images of passing tigers, enabling officials to identify individual animals by their unique stripe patterns.

Earlier, the first spell of the census was conducted from December 1–7, 2025, focusing on documenting carnivores, herbivores, and the geographical details of the forest.

The second spell concentrated on tracking animal movements and demographic data using NTCA satellite systems. In this third spell, the emphasis is on capturing detailed photographic evidence of tiger activity.

NSTR comprises four divisions—Markapur, Giddalur, Atmakur, and Nandyala. In Markapur alone, 703 tiger movement points have been identified across 44 beats in ranges such as Dornala, Korraprolu, Ganjivari Palle, Nekkanti, Vijayapuri South, and Yerragondapalem.

Deputy Director Mohammed Abdul Ravoof explained that 1,406 infrared cameras with 40-megapixel sensors have been deployed. “Up to February 10, our officials will collect images from these cameras and forward them to NTCA for analysis,” he said.

The census is expected to provide a precise estimate of tiger numbers in NSTR, reinforcing conservation efforts in one of India’s largest tiger reserves.