CM Naidu hails Andhra Pradesh’s top spot in proposed investments

VIJAYAWADA: While sharing the report published by Forbes that Andhra Pradesh leads investment shares of major States in proposed investment, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has observed that this is welcome news for the people of Andhra Pradesh and a strong start to the year.

“It reflects the impact of our forward-looking policy reforms, particularly the Speed of Doing Business initiatives, including the introducing the concept of an escrow-based mechanism for timely and transparent incentive distribution, as well as the introduction of clear, sector-specific policies.

I thank the investors who have chosen Andhra Pradesh as their destination for growth and for the confidence they have placed in our vision.

I also acknowledge the commitment and efforts of the Government of Andhra Pradesh team. This milestone represents not an endpoint, but a foundation for continued progress. We remain focused on expanding impact, strengthening partnerships, and delivering sustained growth for the State,” Naidu posted on ‘X’ on Saturday.