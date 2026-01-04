CM Naidu hails Andhra Pradesh’s top spot in proposed investments

Andhra Pradesh

The CM thanked the investors who have chosen Andhra Pradesh as their destination for growth and for the confidence they have placed in its vision.
CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu.(File photo |Express)
Express News Service
VIJAYAWADA: While sharing the report published by Forbes that Andhra Pradesh leads investment shares of major States in proposed investment, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has observed that this is welcome news for the people of Andhra Pradesh and a strong start to the year.

“It reflects the impact of our forward-looking policy reforms, particularly the Speed of Doing Business initiatives, including the introducing the concept of an escrow-based mechanism for timely and transparent incentive distribution, as well as the introduction of clear, sector-specific policies.

I thank the investors who have chosen Andhra Pradesh as their destination for growth and for the confidence they have placed in our vision.

I also acknowledge the commitment and efforts of the Government of Andhra Pradesh team. This milestone represents not an endpoint, but a foundation for continued progress. We remain focused on expanding impact, strengthening partnerships, and delivering sustained growth for the State,” Naidu posted on ‘X’ on Saturday.

