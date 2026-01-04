Dy CM Pawan Kalyan backs Kondagattu temple development

JAGTIAL: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan on Saturday assured full cooperation for the development of the giri pradakshinam (hill circumambulation) pathway at the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple. He, along with Social Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, local MLA Medipally Satyam and TTD Chairman BR Naidu, participated in development works at the temple. He performed special poojas and offered silk clothes to Lord Hanuman.

Pawan Kalyan laid the foundation stone for a deeksha mandapam and a 96-room accommodation complex to be built with the cooperation of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at an estimated cost of Rs 35.19 crore.

Stating that Lord Anjaneya Swamy is his family deity, he said it was by the lord’s grace that he received a rebirth in life. He recalled that he had earlier assured support for development works after temple authorities brought certain issues to his notice.

Expressing hope that both Telugu states would prosper and remain peaceful with the blessings of Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy, he welcomed the Telangana government’s move to implement a master plan for the temple’s development.

He said that, if required, he would personally participate as a kar sevak to make the giri pradakshinam path more accessible.

Pawan Kalyan thanked AP C M N Chandrababu Naidu and the TTD for allocating funds for the temple.

He also appreciated TG CM A Revanth Reddy for the state government’s efforts towards temple development.