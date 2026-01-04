Dy CM Pawan Kalyan to participate in Sankranti fete on January 9

KAKINADA: State Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan will visit the district on January 9 to participate in the Sankranti celebrations.

He will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various development projects at the public meeting venue in Pithapuram in the morning and at Rangaraya Medical College in Kakinada in the afternoon.

Kakinada district authorities are preparing to hold Sankranti Sambaralu in Pithapuram. As part of the program, they will organise Rangavalli, sports, and various other competitions. The event will be held at Pithapuram Municipal High School grounds from January 9 to 11.

Joint Collector Apoorva Bharat is monitoring the arrangements along with Kakinada Revenue Divisional and Mandal Revenue Officials.

DRO Venkatarao informed that approximately 300 artists from 27 art forms will participate.

The DRO stated that various departments should diligently carry out the tasks assigned to them for the celebrations, which will be coordinated by the ZP CEO and PADA Project Directors and other officials .