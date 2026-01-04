Fire breaks out at Anakapalle chemical unit, none injured

VISAKHAPATNAM: A major fire broke out at SVS Chemicals Industries in the SEZ area of Rambilli mandal in Anakapalle district on Saturday, with no casualties reported, District Collector Vijaya Krishnan said.

Officials said the fire erupted at about 4.25 pm at the chemical unit located in Atchutapuram. Firefighting teams brought the blaze under control by 5.30 pm after immediate response from emergency services.

The District Collector ordered a comprehensive inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. Officials said the incident occurred during the final stage of production at the centrifuge after the completion of the manufacturing process of 4-Methyl-2-Cyano Biphenyl.

The fire broke out while workers were handling toluene solvent, which the unit uses as a solvent.

Workers initially attempted to control the fire but failed. At the time of the incident, only three persons — the Director of Operations, the Assistant Manager of Production and a chemist — were present at the worksite. All employees evacuated the premises without injuries.

SVS Chemicals Industries began operations in December 2023. The raw materials used in the production process include sodium hydroxide, dimethyl sulphate and toluene solvent.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and Anakapalle MP CM Ramesh spoke to the Collector and SP Tuhin Sinha over the phone to review the situation.