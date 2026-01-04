First commercial validation flight lands at Alluri Sitarama Raju (Bhogapuram) International Airport

VISAKHAPATNAM: The first commercial validation flight landed at the Alluri Sitarama Raju (Bhogapuram) International Airport in Vizianagaram district at 11 a.m. on Sunday, marking a major step towards the airport’s operational readiness.

The AI3198 Air India Airbus A320 aircraft arrived from New Delhi as part of trial operations. Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu, Vizianagaram Member of Parliament Kalisetti Appala Naidu, and senior officials from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) were on board the flight.

The airport is being developed by the GMR Group in Vizianagaram district, with Larsen & Toubro executing the civil works. Named after freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, the airport is designed to operate round the clock and handle both domestic and international flights.

In the first phase, the terminal is planned to handle six million passengers annually, with provisions for expansion up to 18 million passengers per year in the future. The terminal is designed to manage approximately 2,500 passengers per hour and will be equipped with more than 10 aerobridges. Paperless passenger processing using facial recognition technology has also been planned.

A 3.8-km-long runway has been constructed to accommodate wide-body aircraft, including the Airbus A380 and Boeing 747-8. The first phase of the project involves an estimated investment of Rs 4,592 crore. Sustainability features such as solar power generation and rainwater harvesting systems have been incorporated, and the airport is targeting a LEED Gold certification. The concessionaire will operate and maintain the facility for 40 years.

To improve access to the airport, multiple road connectivity projects are under way, including a trumpet interchange on National Highway-16, flyovers, and highway upgrades. A coastal corridor linking Visakhapatnam, Bheemili, and Bhogapuram is also planned. An aviation education city spread over 136 acres has been proposed near the airport.