Government provided Rs 128.33 crore to onion farmers of Kurnool, Kadapa: Minister Atchannaidu

KURNOOL: Agriculture, Marketing and Animal Husbandry Minister K Atchannaidu on Friday said farmer welfare remains the foremost priority of the state government, which stands firmly with annadatas in times of distress.

Speaking at a compensation distribution programme in Kodumuru, alongside Industries Minister TG Bharath, he noted that financial aid was extended despite economic constraints.

A total of Rs 128.33 crore was credited to the accounts of 37,752 farmers in Kurnool and Kadapa districts, including Rs 99.92 crore to 31,352 farmers in Kurnool alone, at Rs 50,000 per hectare for onion crop losses caused by unseasonal rains. Atchannaidu said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu immediately approved nearly Rs 130 crore, honouring his promise.

He added that Andhra Pradesh’s growth depends on agriculture and irrigation, underscoring farmer-centric governance.