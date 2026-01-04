Lanka Dinakar seeks aid from Centre for rural asset creation in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Lanka Dinakar, Chairperson of Twenty Points Programs Implementation (Vikasit Bharat 2047 & Swarnana Andhra 2047 ), requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the allocation of funds for Rs 1.25 to 1.50 lakh crore as the share of the Union government for 60% or 90% respectively according to the guidelines in order to provide opportunity to create the productive rural assets worth of Rs 2 to 2.50 lakh crore for the financial year 2026 - 27 with the State government’s share 40% or 10% respectively.

In a letter addressed to the Union Finance Minister, he thanked her for laying foundation stones for the construction of the regional offices of the banks, financial institutions and insurance companies in the Capital City of Amaravati in addition to the commitment of Rs 15,000 crore assistance for the State of Andhra Pradesh to construct Amaravati and the progress of the construction of Polavaram Irrigation Project.

“We are happy for the announcement that NICDC is developing three major Greenfield Industrial Smart City nodes in Andhra Pradesh-Krishnapatnam, Orvakal and Kopparthy-located across different industrial corridors, for which adequate finance is required to complete it.

Recently, CM Chandrababu Naidu had announced Visakha Economic Region (VER) consisting 9 districts from Srikakulam to Konaseema with an aim of expectation for achieving 1 trillion dollar economy.