NDA government revived stalled projects in Guntur: Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar asserted that the coalition government is accelerating long-stalled development works in Guntur through coordinated efforts.

He criticised the previous regime for neglecting the Inner Ring Road project and failing to provide justice to poor residents affected by it. He noted that the coalition government held consultations with officials, paid Rs 7 crore in compensation, and completed rehabilitation systematically.

With Rs 48 crore allocated from Amaravati funds, the Inner Ring Road works have begun, incorporating underground and side drainage systems as part of a holistic development plan. Once completed, the road will ease traffic congestion, serve as an alternative route to Amaravati, and boost land values and business opportunities in surrounding areas.

Chandrasekhar said Rs 35 crore has been sanctioned for seven new water storage tanks to replace decades-old, dilapidated ones.

He emphasised that welfare schemes worth Rs 65,000 crore—including pensions, free bus travel, and Anna canteens—are being implemented alongside development. The government, he said, is committed to advancing Amaravati’s construction, Polavaram, the railway zone, and industrial growth to place AP on the path of progress.