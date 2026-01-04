NTR Vaidya Seva spending goes up by 60 per cent: Minister Satya Kumar Yadav

VIJAYAWADA: The NDA government has significantly scaled up spending under the NTR Vaidya Seva Scheme, raising monthly expenditure to Rs 310 crore from Rs 193 crore during the previous regime, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav said.

The 60% increase in spending amounts to an additional Rs 2,124 crore per annum for the implementation of the scheme, highlighting the NDA government’s commitment to strengthening public healthcare delivery.

According to the Health Minister, the number of beneficiaries under the scheme has also risen sharply. While the earlier Aarogyasri scheme served an average of 96,205 patients per month, the Vaidya Seva supports 1,16,624 patients, marking a 21% growth.

In just 19 months, the coalition government has spent Rs 6,530 crore for implementing the scheme, already accounting for 56% of the total expenditure incurred in five years by the previous regime, he explained.

Satya Kumar highlighted reforms in the 108 ambulance service, which has undergone a major transformation since June 2025, when Bhavya Health Services Pvt Ltd took over operations under stricter tender rules.