Odisha Governor Kambhampati hails President Murmu as living inspiration for many

VIJAYAWADA: Odisha Governor Dr Kambhampati Hari Babu hailed President Droupadi Murmu as a “living inspiration for many” while unveiling the book Agni Sarasulo Vikasita Kamalam Droupadi Murmu, authored by noted writer Acharya Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, at Chigurupati Sri Krishnaveni School in Vijayawada.

Speaking at the gathering, Dr Hari Babu said the title of the book was apt and thought‑provoking, capturing the remarkable journey of President Murmu from a small tribal village in Odisha to Rashtrapati Bhavan. “It is a metamorphosis from normal to greatness,” he observed. He congratulated the author for his deft handling of the biography, noting that it would serve as a guide of inspiration to women and students.

The Governor elaborated that the book chronicles Murmu’s rise from poverty and limited access to education to becoming a teacher, councilor, MLA, Minister, Governor, and ultimately the President of India. He emphasized that education was the catalyst for this transformation, not only for Murmu personally but also for her Santhali tribe and others. Describing her as the personification of discipline, courage, and commitment, he remarked, “It is not where we start, but where we go that matters.”