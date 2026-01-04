Odisha Governor Kambhampati hails President Murmu as living inspiration for many

VIJAYAWADA: Odisha Governor Dr Kambhampati Hari Babu hailed President Droupadi Murmu as a “living inspiration for many” while unveiling the book Agni Sarasulo Vikasita Kamalam Droupadi Murmu, authored by noted writer Acharya Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, at Chigurupati Sri Krishnaveni School in Vijayawada.
Speaking at the gathering, Dr Hari Babu said the title of the book was apt and thought‑provoking, capturing the remarkable journey of President Murmu from a small tribal village in Odisha to Rashtrapati Bhavan. “It is a metamorphosis from normal to greatness,” he observed. He congratulated the author for his deft handling of the biography, noting that it would serve as a guide of inspiration to women and students.
The Governor elaborated that the book chronicles Murmu’s rise from poverty and limited access to education to becoming a teacher, councilor, MLA, Minister, Governor, and ultimately the President of India. He emphasized that education was the catalyst for this transformation, not only for Murmu personally but also for her Santhali tribe and others. Describing her as the personification of discipline, courage, and commitment, he remarked, “It is not where we start, but where we go that matters.”
Dr. Hari Babu recalled how Murmu overcame challenges, including the absence of a written language in her tribe, and how she entered politics at the request of her people. He highlighted her achievement as the first woman legislator to win the Pandit Neelakanta Das Best Legislator Award. He also praised her contributions as the Governor of Jharkhand and stressed that her elevation to the presidency demonstrated the effectiveness of the Indian Constitution.
Author Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, who has penned 73 books, expressed gratitude to those who supported his literary journey.
He acknowledged the role of Dr Hari Babu in his success, thanked Vijaya Kumar of EMESCO Publications, and dedicated the book to V. Vidyasagar. He hailed Murmu’s service motto and reiterated that “no one can replace a teacher.”
Journalist Krishna Rao and BJP MLC Somu Veerraju also addressed the gathering, underscoring the inspirational value of President Murmu’s life story.