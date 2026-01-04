Poloavaram site to turn into tourism hub

VIJAYAWADA: Irrigation Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu conducted a review meeting at the Vijayawada camp office on the beautification works of the Polavaram spillway.

The minister stated that a LiDAR survey is currently underway across the entire Polavaram project area to prepare a layout plan aimed at developing the site into a tourism hub. He explained that connectivity works are being prioritised, with plans to begin construction of link roads soon.

These roads will connect major structures on both the right and left banks of the project at an estimated cost of Rs 548 crore.

To safeguard the Polavaram left bank and protect the historic Gandipochamma temple, retaining wall works are also being taken up. In addition, consultations are ongoing with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to link Polavaram with NH-365BB and NH-516E, ensuring better accessibility to the project site.

Minister Rama Naidu emphasised that these initiatives are part of a broader vision to integrate Polavaram’s infrastructure with tourism and heritage conservation. He noted that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will personally inspect the Polavaram project works on January 7.

During his visit, the Chief Minister is expected to review progress on-site and hold discussions with officials to accelerate pending works.

The minister concluded that the government is committed to completing the Polavaram project with both engineering precision and cultural sensitivity, ensuring it serves as a landmark for irrigation, tourism, and heritage preservation.

Irrigation Advisor Venkateswara Rao, senior irrigation officials, and representatives of the project agency attended the meeting.