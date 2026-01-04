Substation inauguration at Gannavaram Airport tomorrow

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the State government’s efforts to strengthen power infrastructure supporting rapid urban, industrial, and aviation-led growth, the 132/33 KV Airport Gannavaram Substation constructed by APTRANSCO is set to be inaugurated on January 5, 2026, at Gannavaram.

The substation, built at an estimated cost of 30.65 crore, is equipped with two 50 MVA power transformers and advanced protection and control systems. It has been designed to meet the growing power demand of Gannavaram International Airport, the upcoming ATC tower, airport expansion works, and the expanding industrial, agricultural, and residential sectors in the region.

With its commissioning, reliable and high-quality power supply will be extended to Gannavaram, Vijayawada Rural, and Unguturu mandals, benefiting nearly 3.5 lakh people. It is expected to resolve low-voltage issues, reduce transmission losses, and minimize interruptions caused by long 33 KV lines from distant substations.

It will ensure uninterrupted power to Gannavaram International Airport, nine hours of daytime power for agriculture, and service for domestic consumers.

Officials said the substation marks another milestone in APTRANSCO’s mission to build a robust transmission network, supporting AP’s journey toward becoming a globally competitive state.