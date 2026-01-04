VB-G RAM G puts Andhra Pradesh’s rural job guarantee ‘at risk’

VISAKHAPATNAM: The replacement of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with the Viksit Bharat-Grameen Rozgar Aur Mazdoor Guarantee (VB-G RAM G) Act marks a structural shift in rural employment policy in Andhra Pradesh, according to a report released by LibTech India on Saturday. The report stated that the new law moves away from employment as a legally enforceable, demand-driven right towards a framework shaped by fiscal capacity, administrative discretion and conditional access.

MGNREGA has functioned as an important source of livelihood in Andhra Pradesh, particularly for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and women workers, who accounted for a disproportionately large share of employment under the programme, the report noted. Any dilution of the statutory guarantee, it said, is therefore likely to have uneven and distributional impacts.

The report highlighted that while the VB-G RAM G Act raises the employment ceiling from 100 days to 125 days, this does not ensure greater access to work. Under MGNREGA, employment was a statutory right supported by demand registration and unemployment allowance. Even within this framework, realised employment in Andhra Pradesh was constrained. During 2024-25, households received an average of 51.6 days of work, and only 11 percent completed 100 days. These outcomes, the report stated, reflected fiscal and administrative rationing rather than lack of demand.