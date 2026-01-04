Zero tolerance to crimes against women in Andhra Pradesh, says DGP Harish Kumar Gupta

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta said the State police has expedited the investigation into crimes against women and children and ensured stringent punishments through courts on Saturday.

Asserting that offences against women and children will be dealt with an ‘iron hand,’ the DGP said police are implementing a zero tolerance towards crimes against women. “The department’s objective is to build a safe society where women and children can live without fear and with dignity. To ensure swift convictions, the speed trial monitoring system is being implemented rigorously across the state and special officer B Rajakumari was appointed,” said the DGP. Police inaugurated a new Women and Child Safety Wing office at Tadepalli with enhanced vigil and monitoring systems.

Proactive policing and close monitoring of trials led to convictions in 470 cases across the State between June 2024 and January 2, 2026, including 28 convictions in December 2025. For women’s safety, police deployed 164 Shakti Teams as rapid response units to Dial 112 and Shakti SOS calls, while victims can approach police through WhatsApp.