Amaravati Press Club celebrates Sankrati with grand festivities

VIJAYAWADA: The festive spirit of Sankranti arrived early in Vijayawada as the Amaravati Press Club organised grand celebrations at the Nalanda School premises on Sunday.

Journalists and their families participated in the event, which brought together people from all age groups and recreated the charm of rural Telugu traditions in the heart of the city.

The celebrations began with the lighting of the Bhogi bonfire, symbolising the unity of four generations on a single platform. Haridasu keertanas, Gangireddulu performances, colourful rangoli (muggu) designs with gobbemmas, kite flying by children and traditional dances by students in ethnic attire added to the festive atmosphere.

From rangoli (muggu) designs in front of homes to Haridasu devotional songs and children enjoying holidays with games and music, the celebrations mirrored the true village spirit. The participation of three generations at a time added a special charm to the event, while the seamless blend of traditions and festivities offered a visual treat.

Traditional attractions such as a symbolic rooster contest and bullock-cart rides were organised to familiarise the younger generation with Sankranti customs. Classical dances performed by students dressed in traditional attire, reflecting the essence of Telugu culture, emerged as a major attraction.