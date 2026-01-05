Andhra government committed to uplift of differently-abled: Dola

ONGOLE: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said the State government is giving special priority to the welfare and development of differently-abled people, with several schemes being rolled out to support them.

Addressing a State-level programme marking World Braille Day at the Collector’s Office, the minister paid floral tributes to Louis Braille on his 217th birth anniversary. Braille is credited with creating the tactile script that transformed communication for visually impaired people worldwide.

The event was attended by State Differently Abled and Senior Citizen Welfare Corporation Chairperson Gudiputi Narayana Swamy, Department Director B Ravi Prakash Reddy, District Revenue Officer B Ch Obulesu, Assistant Director Ch Suvartha and other officials.

Dr Swamy said the TDP-led NDA coalition government is implementing initiatives such as free travel for differently abled persons in RTC buses, financial subsidy schemes, skill development and sports training through SAAP, allotment of ground-floor plots in government housing projects, and the establishment of a special degree college in Bapatla for deaf and mute students.

He added that social security pensions will be disbursed directly to Andhra Pradesh Residential College students, and backlog posts for differently abled persons in government departments will be filled by the end of the month. The minister noted that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu recently congratulated visually challenged cricketers Karuna Kumari and Deepika, announcing incentives for them.

He also directed district collectors to provide land for hostels for persons with disabilities and urged all beneficiaries to obtain UDID cards.

“Stringent action will be taken against anyone who insults or harasses differently-abled persons,” the SW Minister warned.