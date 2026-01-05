Energy initiatives of AP a role model for others: Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

VIJATAWADA: Union Minister for Energy, Housing and Urban Development Manohar Lal Khattar urged all States to actively join the Centre’s ‘People’s National Mass Movement for Enhancing Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy’. The initiative, he said, is vital to combat climate change, protect the environment, and accelerate India’s transition towards sustainable development.

The Minister particularly lauded Andhra Pradesh for its proactive role in advancing renewable energy and efficiency measures. He congratulated Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for signing multiple MoUs with Central agencies such as EESL under the Ministry of Power.

These agreements cover urban LED street lighting, strengthening MSMEs, eco-friendly tourism, geothermal energy technologies capable of saving up to 70 per cent power, induction stoves for Anganwadis, and the ‘Urjaveer’ campaign promoting BEE star-rated appliances. He noted that AP’s initiatives reflect a strong commitment to technology-driven sustainability and serve as a model for other States.

Khattar recalled that PM Narendra Modi was among the first global leaders to warn of the catastrophic consequences of climate change nearly a decade ago. Under his leadership, India has emerged as a leading voice for climate responsibility, sustainability, and balanced growth. The Minister emphasised that climate action requires mass public participation and coordinated efforts.

Highlighting Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), Modi’s flagship initiative, Khattar said the programme seeks to replace the ‘use-and-dispose’ model with a circular economy based on mindful consumption. Actions such as switching to LED lighting, using public transport, cycling, carpooling, adopting EV/CNG vehicles, conserving water, and expanding renewable energy are central to the mission.

India’s achievements during 2023–24 included energy savings of 53.60 MTOE, 321 billion units of electricity, and `2 lakh crore in monetary savings.