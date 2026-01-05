EPFO attaches ANU bank accounts over Rs 6.35 crore PF dues; recovers Rs 5 crore

GUNTUR: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Regional Office, Guntur, has attached the bank accounts of Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) after the institution defaulted on provident fund contribution amounting to `6.35 crore. The dues relate to contract, security, outsourced, and daily wage employees for the period between 1992 and 2017.

An inquiry under Section 7A of the EPF & MP Act, 1952, found that nearly 437 employees had not been enrolled during this time. The inquiry concluded in 2018, assessing dues of `6.35 crore. Despite repeated opportunities, the university failed to remit the amount even after seven years.

As a result, EPFO initiated recovery proceedings under Section 8 of the Act to ensure social security benefits for the affected employees. The attachment of the university’s bank accounts led to the recovery of `5 crore, while the remaining Rs 1.35 crore is expected to be recovered shortly. Once the full amount is secured, the dues will be credited to individual members’ accounts, enabling them to receive benefits under EPF, EPS, and EDLI schemes.

In addition, EPFO has appealed to employers under the Employees’ Enrolment Campaign-2025 (EEC-2025) to voluntarily enrol any employees left unenrolled between July 1, 2017, and October 31, 2025.

Employers can submit declarations through the establishment portal and avail benefits such as waiver of the employee’s share where wages were not deducted, simplified payment of only the employer’s share with interest and nominal penalty, and treatment of such payment as full compliance under EPF, EPS, and EDLI.

EPFO has warned that strict action will be taken against defaulting employers after the deadline if complaints are received from employees regarding non-enrolment. It emphasised that establishments should act promptly to ensure the social security rights of their workforce.