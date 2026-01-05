Ex-Vice Prez Venkaiah lauds Ram Madhav’s intellectual contributions

VIJATAWADA: Former Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday attended the ongoing Vijayawada Book Festival at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium, where he released two books by writer and nationalist thinker Ram Madhav — Mana Rajyangam – Mana Atmagauravam and Mukkalaina Swatantryam.

Naidu praised Madhav’s intellectual contributions, describing him as a nationalist scholar whose research and writings inspire critical reflection. He said Mana Rajyangam – Mana Atmagauravam explores the Constituent Assembly debates, Dr BR Ambedkar’s role, and the fundamental nature of the Constitution.

The book also highlights its misuse during the Emergency and urges youth to remember their responsibilities alongside their rights. Speaking about Mukkalaina Swatantryam, Naidu said the book exposes conspiracies of British colonial rulers, suppressed truths by certain historians, and massacres linked to the Muslim League. He emphasised that the work sheds light on overlooked historical realities and is essential reading for those seeking an undistorted understanding of India’s past.

The former Vice-President stressed that both books should be available in libraries and encouraged young people to read them. He remarked that books awaken the mind in ways digital scrolling cannot, enhancing memory and concentration.

“Google may provide information, but true wisdom comes only through books,” he said, urging parents to instil reading habits in children.

The event drew enthusiastic participation from literature lovers, scholars and students, making it one of the highlights of the festival.