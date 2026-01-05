Four arrested in crypto-based MLM scam in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Cybercrime police have arrested four persons for operating a crypto-based MLM (Multi-Level Marketing) business scam in Visakhapatnam. It was run in different names like UMT, UBIT, Ultraverse and MMMC.

Multiple crypto apps such as SafePal, Binance, CoinDCX, and Coinstore, along with numerous user IDs, passwords, and login credentials were seized. The accused misled the public by promoting investments in these schemes, which were structured as Ponzi-style chain systems. The arrested include Nagireddy Sudheer Naidu of MK Gardens, Mangi Soma Raju (41) of Marripalem, Gurala Srikanth of Chinagadili, and Allipalli Venkata Ramesh Babu of Seethammadara. The quartet were remanded to judicial custody.

Under the direction of Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi, action was initiated against individuals who invested in fraudulent crypto-based online schemes such as UMT (Unity Meta Token), UBIT, Ultraverse, and MMMC. These schemes falsely promised high returns and guaranteed profits to lure innocent investors.