‘No Helmet-No Petrol’ enforced to prevent road accidents: Visakhapatnam CP Bagchi

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a decisive move to enhance road safety and reduce the alarming number of motorcycle related accidents, the Visakhapatnam City Police have rolled out the ‘No Helmet-No Petrol’ initiative across the city, commenced from January 1, 2026.

The initiative mandates that petrol stations must not dispense fuel to motorcyclists who are not wearing helmets. This measure is part of a broader campaign to instill responsible riding habits and reduce fatalities on city roads.

Speaking to TNIE, Commissioner of Police Shanka Brata Bagchi emphasised that the campaign aims to raise public awareness and enforce compliance with basic safety norms.

“The ‘No Helmet-No Petrol’ rule is not just a regulation, it’s a life-saving measure. We want to ensure that every rider and pillion is protected,” he said.

Later, Bagchi stressed that helmets worn by riders must be BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certified and bear the ISI mark, in accordance with national safety standards. He noted that several fuel stations across Visakhapatnam have already installed signboards promoting helmet use and supporting the new directive.