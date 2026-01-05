‘No Helmet-No Petrol’ enforced to prevent road accidents: Visakhapatnam CP Bagchi

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a decisive move to enhance road safety and reduce the alarming number of motorcycle related accidents, the Visakhapatnam City Police have rolled out the ‘No Helmet-No Petrol’ initiative across the city, commenced from January 1, 2026.
The initiative mandates that petrol stations must not dispense fuel to motorcyclists who are not wearing helmets. This measure is part of a broader campaign to instill responsible riding habits and reduce fatalities on city roads.
Speaking to TNIE, Commissioner of Police Shanka Brata Bagchi emphasised that the campaign aims to raise public awareness and enforce compliance with basic safety norms.
“The ‘No Helmet-No Petrol’ rule is not just a regulation, it’s a life-saving measure. We want to ensure that every rider and pillion is protected,” he said.
Later, Bagchi stressed that helmets worn by riders must be BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certified and bear the ISI mark, in accordance with national safety standards. He noted that several fuel stations across Visakhapatnam have already installed signboards promoting helmet use and supporting the new directive.
“We urge not only riders but also pillion passengers to wear helmets. Their safety is equally important,” CP Bagchi added. According to data released by the city police, Visakhapatnam recorded 1,086 road accidents in 2025.
These 333 were fatal, resulting in 349 deaths, while 753 were non-fatal, leaving 1,038 individuals injured. National Highway 16 alone accounted for 149 deaths and 388 injuries. Throughout 2025, the traffic police conducted multiple special drives to penalise violators under the Motor Vehicles Act.
Despite these efforts, non-compliance with helmet laws remained a persistent issue, prompting the need for stricter enforcement measures.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) K Praveen Kumar said “We have issued clear instructions to all petrol bunk owners and managers, do not provide fuel to any motorcyclist not wearing a helmet.
If a petrol station is found violating this rule, they will receive two warnings. Continued non-compliance will result in formal notices from the police department,” he stated. Later, Kumar stated that despite regular checks, fines, and even license suspensions, violations continue to be reported. City Police planning awareness campaigns in schools, colleges, and public spaces to educate citizens on helmet rule.