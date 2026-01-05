ONGC pipeline leak in Irusumanda village in Andhra Pradesh triggers panic

KAKINADA: After an ONGC pipeline leaked early Monday morning, villagers in Irusumanda village in Malikipuram mandal in Ambedkar Konaseema district panicked and fled to save their lives.

While Deep Industries Company was drilling, crude oil erupted forcefully, followed by gas spreading like a white fog. Initially, they mistook the white, fog-like gas for mist.

The pipeline had already been blocked by ONGC due to technical issues, yet the company has taken over the repair work now.

Sparks from nearby electrical lines and operating engines ignited flames during drilling. Huge smoke and flames engulfed parts of Malikipuram mandal. Fire and disaster management teams rushed to the scene.

The gas smell spread near Irusumanda village, prompting technical staff to alert residents.

District Collector Mahesh Kumar Ravirala, Superintendent of Police Rahul Meena, and other officials arrived at the spot. Following the collector's instructions, revenue officials ordered the evacuation of villagers.

Three villages were evacuated due to this unexpected incident.