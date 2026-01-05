Rayalaseema lift scheme works stopped during YSRCP regime, not now: Government

Coalition govt says previous YSRCP regime failed to file counters in RLIS cases

According to department sources, the Union Jal Sakthi Ministry in August, 2020 issued instructions against taking up the works without approvals, and the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) also instructed not to take up the works without the approval of the Apex Council in 2020 itself.

While the NGT ordered the stoppage of RLIS works in 2020, the KRMB also issued the same directions in 2021. The NGT in 2024 once again directed to stall the works of the project as it has no environmental approvals.

The coalition government is of the view that the previous YSRCP government did not file any counters even as the issue of RLIS was taken up by courts.

However, the NDA government is waging a legal battle in the NGT to take forward the project, and filing counters in courts to effectively present the arguments of the State.

The Water Resources Department filed counter in the NGT in March 2025, and the issue will come up for hearing on January 22.

Minister for BC Welfare S Savitha described Jagan as a traitor of Rayalaseema region. The ruling and opposition parties in Telangana have made it a habit to portray Naidu as a villain for their political existence due to the mistakes committed by Jagan with regard to RLIS, she alleged.

Coalition leaders argued that why the YSRCP government failed to complete RLIS in its five year tenure if it was sincere toward the project. While Rs 12,441 crore was spent on irrigation in Rayalaseema region during 2014-19, only Rs 2,011 crore was spent during the YSRCP regime. They said the coalition government took the initiative to provide irrigation water to maximum extent of land.