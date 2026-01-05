Rayalaseema lift scheme works stopped during YSRCP regime, not now: Government

VIJATAWADA: The NDA government in Andhra Pradesh has viewed the statement made by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the Assembly during a discussion on Krishna water as an internal political dimension of that State, and accused the YSRCP of making meaningless allegations against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, taking advantage from the comments made by Revanth Reddy.
Naidu, who returned to Hyderabad from abroad on Sunday, reportedly stated that he would soon talk about all the issues pertaining to utilisation of Krishna river water.
The Water Resources Department of the AP government is of the view that the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government took up the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) without obtaining any permissions, and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Union government issued directions to stall the project in 2020 itself. Thus, the works of RLIS were stopped during the period of the YSRCP government, sources revealed.
Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Ramanaidu observed that the thoughtless steps taken by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government resulted in halting the works of RLIS.
Coalition govt says previous YSRCP regime failed to file counters in RLIS cases
According to department sources, the Union Jal Sakthi Ministry in August, 2020 issued instructions against taking up the works without approvals, and the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) also instructed not to take up the works without the approval of the Apex Council in 2020 itself.
While the NGT ordered the stoppage of RLIS works in 2020, the KRMB also issued the same directions in 2021. The NGT in 2024 once again directed to stall the works of the project as it has no environmental approvals.
The coalition government is of the view that the previous YSRCP government did not file any counters even as the issue of RLIS was taken up by courts.
However, the NDA government is waging a legal battle in the NGT to take forward the project, and filing counters in courts to effectively present the arguments of the State.
The Water Resources Department filed counter in the NGT in March 2025, and the issue will come up for hearing on January 22.
Minister for BC Welfare S Savitha described Jagan as a traitor of Rayalaseema region. The ruling and opposition parties in Telangana have made it a habit to portray Naidu as a villain for their political existence due to the mistakes committed by Jagan with regard to RLIS, she alleged.
Coalition leaders argued that why the YSRCP government failed to complete RLIS in its five year tenure if it was sincere toward the project. While Rs 12,441 crore was spent on irrigation in Rayalaseema region during 2014-19, only Rs 2,011 crore was spent during the YSRCP regime. They said the coalition government took the initiative to provide irrigation water to maximum extent of land.
Ramanaidu alleges Jagan’s tenure 'marked by deception'
VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu launched a scathing attack on former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of betraying the interests of Rayalaseema and misleading the people with false claims.
Speaking to the media at his camp office in Vijayawada on Sunday, Ramanaidu contrasted Jagan’s governance with that of present Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, whom he described as a symbol of stability, dedication and commitment.
Ramanaidu alleged that Jagan’s tenure was marked by deception and neglect. He pointed out that although the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme was approved on May 5, 2020, the same government brought in a National Green Tribunal (NGT) stay order within just two weeks, effectively stalling the project.
According to him, Jagan allocated only Rs 2,000 crore to Rayalaseema irrigation projects during his five-year rule, whereas the coalition government has already spent Rs 8,000 crore in just 18 months.
Highlighting achievements under Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, Ramanaidu said the long-pending Handri-Neeva project, which remained incomplete during the YSRCP regime, was completed within a year of the new government assuming office.
He questioned Jagan’s commitment to Rayalaseema, stating that not a single rupee was spent and not even soil was excavated for the Handri-Neeva project during his tenure.
The minister further credited Naidu with extending Krishna waters through the Punganur branch canal up to 738 km and the Madakasira branch canal up to 493 km, ultimately reaching Amarapuram lake.
He likened CM’s contribution to the prosperity of R’sseema’s reservoirs to the era of Sri Krishnadevaraya, saying that only under his rule did tanks brim with water.
Raising concerns over water utilisation, Ramanaidu pointed out that nearly 3,000 TMC of Godavari water flows wastefully into the sea every year. He argued that diverting even 200 tmcft for irrigation should not be objected to.
“We want water, not disputes,” he said, adding that if Telangana can utilise water from the Kaleshwaram project, AP should also be allowed to use water from Polavaram.
The minister accused the YSRCP of attempting to exploit TG-related disputes for political gain in AP, terming such tactics irresponsible and detrimental to the State’s progress.