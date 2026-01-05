Roosters ready for Sankranti showdown in Andhra's arenas

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In Godavari districts, Sankranti is not just about harvest celebrations, kites and family feasts. For many, the festival instantly brings to mind the electrifying spectacle of cockfights.

As Sankranti approaches, the arena (bari) is set, the champions are ready and the stakes have never been higher.

With such craze surrounding the sport, the roosters that enter the ring are anything but ordinary.

It is estimated that around 1,000 training centres and breeding centres are in Godavari delta region and have trained roosters. From careful selection to intense physical conditioning, from specialised diets to mental training, every detail is meticulously planned.

The preparation of a fighting rooster mirrors that of a professional athlete. Several training camps have been set up in several areas in Delta and up uplands in this belt.

Owners prefer trainers with a proven track record, those whose roosters have won multiple bouts in the past. several cock training centres enjoy strong brand value, and their services are booked months in advance.

Interestingly, some of these trainers belong to families that once served royal courts, where animal combat training was a specialised, hereditary profession. That lineage still carries weight. Breeds like dega, nemali, kakhi, mungisa and kokkiraii are carefully raised for the arena.