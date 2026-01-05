SARAS exhibition to be inaugurated on Tuesday in Guntur

GUNTUR: Guntur District Collector A Tamim Ansaria on Sunday inspected arrangements for the upcoming SARAS (Sale of Articles of Rural Artisans Society) exhibition, accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu and Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal.

The Collector explained that SARAS, also known as the All-India DWCRA Bazaar, is a national-level event where self-help group members from across the country will showcase and sell their products. The exhibition will run from January 6 to 18 at the venue opposite Reddy College on Narasaraopet Road. Officials said nearly 300 stalls are being set up, with 150 from Andhra Pradesh and 150 from other states.

Exhibits will feature handlooms, handicrafts, sarees, shawls, carpets, bed sheets, bamboo and metal works, jewellery, home décor items, glassware, and traditional and organic foods. Facilities including a welcome lounge, control room, cultural stage and children’s park are also being arranged.

Highlighting Guntur’s reputation for chillies, organisers have chosen the “Chilli” as the mascot. They noted this is the first time a national-level SARAS fair is being held in Andhra Pradesh. Entry and parking will be free, offering visitors diverse crafts and cuisines from across India.