Six held under NDPS Act in East Godavari: SP Narasimha

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: As part of a tough crackdown on ganja related offences, the East Godavari district police have initiated stringent action against habitual offenders by invoking the PIT NDPS Act.

Speaking to the media, SP D Narasimha Kishore said the police secured detention orders against 17 notorious ganja offenders involved in illegal cultivation, transportation, sale, purchase and consumption of narcotic substances across the district.

The detention orders were issued under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act following proposals sent by the police.

He said offenders can be detained for a period of up to one year, which may be extended for certain psychotropic substances.

SP said out of 17 detained offenders, seven are already lodged in the central jail, where six have been taken into custody, including three women and will be produced before the court and shifted to jail.

SP said arrested offenders were identified as Thota Parvati, Bhimavarapu Adilakshmi, Bahadur Ram alias Atma, Shaik Ameena Begum, Dwara Prakash and V Sudhir.