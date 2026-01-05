SP vows stringent action as Guntur police arrest 14 in ganja-related cases

VIJAYAWADA: Guntur police busted a ganja smuggling racket and arrested as many as 14 persons involved in consumption and peddling activities, and seized 4.95 kgs of ganja from their possession on Sunday.

Addressing the media, Guntur district SP Vakul Jindal said the police raided an isolated place near Peddakakani village based on reliable information, where they found a total of 14 accused, including four persons involved in selling ganja and 10 persons consuming ganja.

Upon noticing the police, the accused attempted to flee but was apprehended. During interrogation, they confessed to purchasing, selling and consuming ganja. “When verifying the criminal antecedents of the accused, it was revealed that some of them already have cases related to ganja, theft and assault registered against them.

A comprehensive investigation is underway into the ganja supply chain, including suppliers, sellers, buyers and consumers, and that additional cases will be registered if necessary,” said the SP. Jindal further said that stringent measures are being taken to completely eradicate the illegal trafficking and consumption of ganja and narcotic drugs in Guntur district.

“Over the past three months, a total of 41 ganja-related cases were registered. During this period, the police seized 68 kgs of dry ganja, some quantity of liquid and hydro ganja, 11 grams of MDMA, and 17 grams of MDM. A total of 240 accused were identified, of whom 188 have been arrested,” he shared.

Accused confessed to crimes, says Guntur SP Jindal

