Strict ban on indecent activities at Srisailam

KURNOOL: The sacred hill shrine of Srisailam has come under scrutiny after videos showing dances to cinema songs inside the Mallikarjuna Satra went viral, sparking outrage among devotees.
The incident, reportedly linked to New Year celebrations, has raised concerns over repeated violations of tradition and the erosion of spiritual discipline at one of the country’s most revered pilgrimage centres. Temple Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao issued a stern warning that the Devasthanam would not tolerate activities compromising the sanctity of the shrine.
He said dancing to film songs, shooting social media reels, wearing indecent attire, playing cinema music, gambling, consuming alcohol and organising private entertainment programmes in temple-run or caste-based satrams and guest houses are strictly prohibited.
Recent incidents include the seizure of liquor bottles, gambling cases, recovery of 200 kilograms of mutton during police checks and the filming of reels on temple roads.
The latest controversy has intensified criticism from devotees, who allege the shrine’s spiritual purity is being undermined. The EO said special monitoring teams have been formed to keep watch on satrams, lodges, public roads and other sensitive areas within temple limits. Any violation will lead to immediate police cases, he warned.
Citing the Endowments Act 30 of 1987, Srinivasa Rao reiterated that only devotional activities such as bhajans, parayanams, satsangs, discourses and Vedic rituals are permitted in Srisailam. Programmes that disturb the spiritual atmosphere are banned. Meanwhile, police under Nandyal district SP Suneel Sheoran have intensified security, with Section 30 of the Police Act in force across the district.
Authorities said prior permission is mandatory for special events, CCTV surveillance is compulsory, loud music after 10 pm is prohibited, and strict action will be taken against drunken driving, obscenity and public nuisance. Officials appealed to pilgrims and the public to cooperate in preserving the shrine’s dignity.