Strict ban on indecent activities at Srisailam

KURNOOL: The sacred hill shrine of Srisailam has come under scrutiny after videos showing dances to cinema songs inside the Mallikarjuna Satra went viral, sparking outrage among devotees.

The incident, reportedly linked to New Year celebrations, has raised concerns over repeated violations of tradition and the erosion of spiritual discipline at one of the country’s most revered pilgrimage centres. Temple Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao issued a stern warning that the Devasthanam would not tolerate activities compromising the sanctity of the shrine.

He said dancing to film songs, shooting social media reels, wearing indecent attire, playing cinema music, gambling, consuming alcohol and organising private entertainment programmes in temple-run or caste-based satrams and guest houses are strictly prohibited.

Recent incidents include the seizure of liquor bottles, gambling cases, recovery of 200 kilograms of mutton during police checks and the filming of reels on temple roads.