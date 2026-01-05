Winter turns Pulicat and Nelapattu into bustling havens for migratory birds

NELLORE: The onset of winter has transformed the Pulicat and Nelapattu bird sanctuaries near Sullurpeta into bustling hubs of avian activity, with waves of migratory birds flocking to the wetlands for their annual winter stay. Located nearly 90 km from both Nellore and Chennai, the twin sanctuaries are now teeming with colour, movement and sound as thousands of winged visitors settle in.

Every year, a diverse range of species — including greater flamingos, grey pelicans, painted storks, glossy ibises, Eurasian coots, purple swamphens, black-winged stilts, several varieties of egrets and numerous seagulls — return to the brackish expanse of Pulicat Lake and the lush ecosystem of Nelapattu. More than 30 species from across the country and as far away as Siberia have already arrived this season.

Favourable water levels, aided by early monsoon showers in September, encouraged many flocks to arrive ahead of schedule, with numbers rising steadily since October. According to wildlife officials, the sanctuaries serve as both feeding and breeding grounds, with the birds typically beginning their return journey by March, often accompanied by their young ones.

Forest department staff said Pulicat and Nelapattu are critical habitats that support a wide array of common and rare species, including grey herons, open-billed storks, spoonbills and night herons. Pulicat Lake, the country’s second-largest brackish water lagoon, sustains rich populations of fish, prawns, crustaceans and plankton, making it one of the most nutrient-rich wintering grounds for migratory birds. As many as 163 species are known to frequent the lake each season.