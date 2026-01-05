Winter turns Pulicat and Nelapattu into bustling havens for migratory birds

NELLORE: The onset of winter has transformed the Pulicat and Nelapattu bird sanctuaries near Sullurpeta into bustling hubs of avian activity, with waves of migratory birds flocking to the wetlands for their annual winter stay. Located nearly 90 km from both Nellore and Chennai, the twin sanctuaries are now teeming with colour, movement and sound as thousands of winged visitors settle in.
Every year, a diverse range of species — including greater flamingos, grey pelicans, painted storks, glossy ibises, Eurasian coots, purple swamphens, black-winged stilts, several varieties of egrets and numerous seagulls — return to the brackish expanse of Pulicat Lake and the lush ecosystem of Nelapattu. More than 30 species from across the country and as far away as Siberia have already arrived this season.
Favourable water levels, aided by early monsoon showers in September, encouraged many flocks to arrive ahead of schedule, with numbers rising steadily since October. According to wildlife officials, the sanctuaries serve as both feeding and breeding grounds, with the birds typically beginning their return journey by March, often accompanied by their young ones.
Forest department staff said Pulicat and Nelapattu are critical habitats that support a wide array of common and rare species, including grey herons, open-billed storks, spoonbills and night herons. Pulicat Lake, the country’s second-largest brackish water lagoon, sustains rich populations of fish, prawns, crustaceans and plankton, making it one of the most nutrient-rich wintering grounds for migratory birds. As many as 163 species are known to frequent the lake each season.
Local communities, who regard the birds as celestial guests, play a key role in protecting the fragile ecosystem. Flamingos — fondly called ‘Samudrapu Ramachilakulu’ or “Parrots of the Sea” — remain a particular favourite among villagers and tourists alike.
At Nelapattu, officials estimate that more than 7,500 birds are currently nesting, many choosing the towering Kadapa (Barringtonia acutangula) trees that rise from the sanctuary tank. Pelicans usually take up the highest branches, while open-billed storks occupy mid-levels and cormorants nest lower down. The sanctuary also features an environmental education centre, museum, library and auditorium for visitors.
Pulicat, meanwhile, is witnessing a surge with nearly 52,000 birds present this season, including an impressive 16,500 greater flamingos. Their usual feeding zones near the ISRO road in Sriharikota have shifted following recent rains brought by Cyclone Montha, pushing large groups into shallower parts of the lake.
Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife) E Harika said Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary welcomes visitors from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located close to National Highway 16 in Doravarisatram mandal near Sullurpeta. Pulicat, situated along the route to ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre, is equally accessible from both Nellore and Chennai.