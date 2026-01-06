Andhra food panel chief warns against compromise on mid-day meal quality

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Food Commission Chairman Chinta Vijay Prathap Reddy has stressed that meals must be served to students strictly as per the prescribed menu and that no lapses in the supply of nutritious food will be tolerated.

The Chairman, along with Commission Member Jakkampudi Krishna Kiran, conducted surprise inspections at fair price shops, anganwadi centres and schools across Visakhapatnam district on Monday.

They first visited a fair price shop in MVP Colony, reviewed the ration distribution process and suggested that every rice card beneficiary be provided with 2 kg of millets.

Later, they visited anganwadi centres located at the GVMC High School in Pedda Jalaripeta, MVP Colony. They examined records and details of food being served to children and expressed satisfaction. The team also interacted with students at the GVMC High School to check whether meals were being served as per the menu.

At Sri Krishnapuram, they inspected Ambedkar Gurukulam School and reviewed student and teacher attendance, along with mid-day meal arrangements. They offered suggestions to the district coordinator and encouraged students to study well and aim high.

They later visited the Zilla Parishad High School in Adavivaram, where they sought feedback from students on the implementation of the meal menu. Addressing students, Chairman Vijay Prathap Reddy said fortified rice was being supplied to all schools across the State and explained its health benefits.