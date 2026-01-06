APGENCO sets new record with generation of 6k MW thermal power

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) has achieved a record thermal power generation of 6,009 MW, driven by systematic improvements in coal quality, timely fiscal interventions, and focused maintenance efforts.

Managing Director S Nagalakshmi said these measures have enhanced generation capacity, reduced operational constraints, and ensured reliable supply to meet the State’s growing demand.

At a review meeting with APGENCO Directors M Sujaya Kumar, P Ashok Kumar Reddy, V Usha, APPDCL Director K Srinivasa Rao, and senior officers, the MD assessed operational, fuel management, and financial initiatives aimed at boosting performance and reliability.

The MD noted that APGENCO has coordinated with coal officials to secure high Gross Calorific Value (GCV) coal from Eastern Coalfields for SDSTPS units, supported by fund releases.

Strategic coordination with Singareni Collieries has ensured a supply of high and medium-GCV coal to NTTPS and RTPP. At RTPP, ash plant issues were resolved during annual overhauls, and high-GCV coal was arranged for the 600 MW unit, boosting performance.

Expressing gratitude to CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, and Chief Secretary K Vijayanand for their support, she stressed on the importance of weekly performance reviews and accountability measures.