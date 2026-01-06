CM Naidu calls for unity between Andhra-Telangana

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has stressed the need for unity between both Telugu States on water sharing and river interlinking, stating that political differences should not lead to hostility.

Speaking at the 3rd World Telugu Conference in Guntur on Monday, he emphasised the need for cooperation between AP and Telangana for the progress of both the States, Telugu language and people.

Interlinking of rivers will enable us to better make use of huge quantities of Godavari and Krishna river water, which is going waste into the sea, he said. Naidu said AP never objected to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme taken up by Telangana as he is of the view that the State will still get enough Godavari water.

He felt that the water issues of the nation could be addressed by interlinking Ganga and Cauvery rivers. At the same time, all the major rivers in Andhra Pradesh should be interlinked to make use of the available water effectively, the Chief Minister said.

“As it is not a political platform, I am not speaking about all the issues, and only focused on the unity among Telugu people. Be it water or any other issue, all the Telugus should stand united,” Naidu asserted.