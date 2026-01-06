ECoR adds more coaches on trains to manage Sankranti passenger rush

VISAKHAPATNAM: To handle extra rush during the Sankranti festive season, East Coast Railway has decided to augment the various trains with additional coaches.
Train No. 58501 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Passenger will be augmented with one additional Vistadome Chair Car Coach on January 7,9,11,13,15,17, 19, 21, 23, 25, 27 and 29, 2026.
Capacity has been improved on return trains too.
Train No. 58502 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Passenger will be augmented with one additional Vistadome Chair Car Coach on the 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24, 26, 28 and 30 of January, 2026.
Train No. 18107 Rourkela-Jagdalpur Intercity Express will be augmented with one (01) Sleeper Class coach on 3 and 4, 2026.
Train No. 02863 Santragachi-Yelahanka Special Express will be augmented with one (01) 3rd AC coach on January 8, 2026.
People have been requested to use these services.
Meanwhile, Indian Railways will provide a temporary halt at Charlapalli (CHZ) station of South-Central Railway during Sankranti festive season in view of crowd management at Secunderabad station, with effect from January 7 to 20, 2026.
Train No.12739 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Garibrath Express, leaving Visakhapatnam from January 7 to 20, 2026, will temporarily stop at Charlapalli (CHZ) station with its arrival at 07.29 hours and departure at 07.30 hours. In the return direction, train No. 12740 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Garibrath Express will stop at Charlapalli from January 7 to 20, 2026.
Train No. 17016 Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar Visakha Express leaving Secunderabad from January 7 to 20, 2026, will have a temporary stoppage at Charlapalli (CHZ) station.