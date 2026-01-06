ECoR adds more coaches on trains to manage Sankranti passenger rush

VISAKHAPATNAM: To handle extra rush during the Sankranti festive season, East Coast Railway has decided to augment the various trains with additional coaches.

Train No. 58501 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Passenger will be augmented with one additional Vistadome Chair Car Coach on January 7,9,11,13,15,17, 19, 21, 23, 25, 27 and 29, 2026.

Capacity has been improved on return trains too.

Train No. 58502 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Passenger will be augmented with one additional Vistadome Chair Car Coach on the 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24, 26, 28 and 30 of January, 2026.

Train No. 18107 Rourkela-Jagdalpur Intercity Express will be augmented with one (01) Sleeper Class coach on 3 and 4, 2026.

Train No. 02863 Santragachi-Yelahanka Special Express will be augmented with one (01) 3rd AC coach on January 8, 2026.

People have been requested to use these services.