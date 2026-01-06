Factional violence claims two lives in Kurnool village

KURNOOL: Factional violence resurfaced in Kandanathi village of Yemmiganur mandal on Monday, leaving two dead and four seriously injured in a brutal revenge attack.

Rivals allegedly ambushed members of the same family with hunting sickles and axes. Paramesh (36) was attacked in agricultural fields, while Venkatesh (38) was assaulted inside his house. Both succumbed to severe injuries at the scene.

The injured include Govindu, his wife Veereshamma, their son Lokendra, and Paramesh’s wife Jayalakshmi. Three were shifted to Kurnool Government General Hospital, while Jayalakshmi is undergoing treatment at Yemmiganur Government Hospital.

Police said the victims were accused in a double murder case registered last year. On February 21, 2024, Narasimhulu and Ravi were killed during Devara festival celebrations following disputes over farmland and drinking water taps.