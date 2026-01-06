Farmers demand extension of Guntur Channel up to Parchuru

GUNTUR: Nallamada Rythu Sangham has renewed its demand to extend the Guntur Channel up to Parchuru to provide much-needed drinking and irrigation water to the region.

Despite administrative approval granted in January 2019 and a technical sanction of Rs 274.53 crore, the project has stalled due to delays in land acquisition funding.

The contract to complete the channel works was awarded to Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd., Hyderabad, after surveys were conducted by the Irrigation and Revenue Departments.

Land plan schedules were submitted to the collectors of the Guntur and Bapatla districts. Of the Rs 109.9 crore allocated for land acquisition, Rs 75.11 crore was released to the Guntur RDO’s account in 2025, but no funds were released to Bapatla RDO, halting the process in that district.

Officials noted that although Form A(1) and A(2) notifications were published in the Gazette in April 2022, the subsequent land acquisition notification issued in March 2023 was later cancelled. As a result, the process must restart, requiring funds.