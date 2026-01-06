Fire breaks out at Vatluru electrical substation in Andhra's Eluru during maintenance, traffic disrupted

ELURU: A fire broke out at the Vatluru electrical substation in Eluru on Monday afternoon during maintenance work in the altimeter section of the facility, triggering temporary disruption to traffic but causing no casualties or major damage.

According to officials, a jumper cable snapped during the maintenance process, causing scrap material stored in the section to catch fire. Electricity department personnel immediately alerted the fire department, following which fire tenders rushed to the spot and began fire fighting operations.

Firefighters acted swiftly and brought the flames under control, preventing the fire from spreading to other parts of the substation.

Officials confirmed that no loss of life or major property damage was reported. Superintending Engineer Salman Raju and Deputy Executive Engineer Ambedkar, along with other electricity department staff, were present at the site and closely monitored the situation.

Addressing the media, the Superintending Engineer said the fire occurred when a circuit failed and fell on scrap material, triggering the blaze. He appreciated the prompt and coordinated response of electricity department staff and fire personnel, stating that timely action averted a major mishap.

He clarified that there was no delay from the department’s side and said he personally supervised the situation at the spot. He directed the risk management team to sanitise the affected area and place safety demarcation markings to ensure worker and public safety.

Fire personnel detected the blaze quickly, coordinated with departmental staff and brought the fire under control.

Due to the incident, traffic on the Vatluru–Eluru road was diverted for nearly two to three hours via an alternative clay road behind the CRR Women’s Degree and PG College campus, causing temporary inconvenience to commuters.