First Meekosam PGRS held in newly formed Markapuram district

ONGOLE: District Collector P Raja Babu and Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju on Monday separately conducted the first Meekosam–Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) programme in the newly established Markapuram district and personally received grievances from the public at their respective offices in Markapuram.

Simultaneously, Prakasam District Revenue Officer and In-charge Joint Collector B Ch Obulesu conducted the Meekosam–PGRS at the Ongole Collectorate, while Prakasam police officials held the programme at the District Police Office (DPO), receiving complaints from the public.

The district authorities made elaborate arrangements for the maiden Meekosam–PGRS at the Markapuram District Collectorate. Separate counters were set up for government departments, and facilities such as drinking water, tents and seating arrangements were provided for the public. Addressing the gathering, Collector P Raja Babu said officers should focus on expeditious disposal of grievances submitted under Meekosam–PGRS, as the government has been accorded top priority.

The Collector said the district administration has come closer to the people following the formation of the Markapuram district and urged the public to utilise the opportunity to resolve long-pending issues.

As many as 350 grievances were submitted during the first district-level PGRS programme. The Collector addressed some grievances on the spot and directed concerned officials to resolve the issues promptly.