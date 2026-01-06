Jagan acted against development of North Andhra, alleges Minister Atchannaidu

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu alleged that YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy consistently acted against the development of North Andhra and deliberately obstructed key infrastructure projects, including the Bhogapuram International Airport.

Speaking to the media at the Secretariat in Amaravati on Monday, the Minister said the airport project was initiated by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu with a long-term vision for the economic growth of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts. However, he alleged that Jagan had opposed the project from the beginning and instigated farmers through public meetings to stall its progress.

Atchannaidu stated that after the YSRCP came to power, the airport works were halted, resulting in a significant delay and pushing North Andhra’s development back by several years. He criticised Jagan for now claiming credit for the project when it is nearing completion, calling it an example of misleading political propaganda.

The Minister asserted that the people of North Andhra are well aware of who contributed to development and who created hurdles. He said the Bhogapuram International Airport stands as a symbol of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s vision and commitment to regional development.

Refuting claims that North Andhra is a backward region, Atchannaidu said the area is rich in natural resources and skilled manpower, and with proper policy decisions, it can emerge as one of the most developed regions in the country.