Jagan acted against development of North Andhra, alleges Minister Atchannaidu

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu alleged that YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy consistently acted against the development of North Andhra and deliberately obstructed key infrastructure projects, including the Bhogapuram International Airport.
Speaking to the media at the Secretariat in Amaravati on Monday, the Minister said the airport project was initiated by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu with a long-term vision for the economic growth of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts. However, he alleged that Jagan had opposed the project from the beginning and instigated farmers through public meetings to stall its progress.
Atchannaidu stated that after the YSRCP came to power, the airport works were halted, resulting in a significant delay and pushing North Andhra’s development back by several years. He criticised Jagan for now claiming credit for the project when it is nearing completion, calling it an example of misleading political propaganda.
The Minister asserted that the people of North Andhra are well aware of who contributed to development and who created hurdles. He said the Bhogapuram International Airport stands as a symbol of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s vision and commitment to regional development.
Refuting claims that North Andhra is a backward region, Atchannaidu said the area is rich in natural resources and skilled manpower, and with proper policy decisions, it can emerge as one of the most developed regions in the country.
He recalled that since the formation of the Telugu Desam Party in 1982, the region has witnessed sustained development. While the late NT Rama Rao laid the foundation by bringing irrigation, roads and educational institutions, Chandrababu Naidu expanded and modernised infrastructure to meet future needs, he said.
The Minister added that after returning to power in 2024, the TDP-led NDA government prioritised the Bhogapuram Airport, conducted regular reviews in coordination with the Centre, and completed nearly 95 per cent of the works ahead of schedule. He said the project has now reached a stage where the first commercial flight can land soon.
Atchannaidu reiterated that irrespective of political claims, the Bhogapuram Airport would remain a lasting symbol of development achieved under the leadership of CM Naidu.