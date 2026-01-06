Andhra Pradesh

NRI couple from Palakollu killed in US road mishap

Their children, Suchai (16), and Sivani (21), were critically injured but stable.
Krishna Kishore Kotikalapudi (45) his wife Asha (40), their children and his parents.Photo | Special Arrangement
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: An NRI couple from Palakollu, West Godavari, died in a road accident in Maryland, US, leaving the town in mourning. Krishna Kishore Kotikalapudi (45), a software engineer, and his wife Asha (40) died instantly when a vehicle on the wrong side rammed their car.

Their children, Suchai (16), and Sivani (21), were critically injured but stable. Relatives consoled Kishore’s elderly parents in Palakollu.

The family had visited India just 10 days ago and celebrated New Year in Dubai before returning. The tragedy shocked the locals, relatives and the whole Telugu community.

