Pakala–Katpadi railway line doubling project moves closer to reality in Andhra Pradesh

TIRUPATI: The long-pending demand for doubling the Pakala–Katpadi railway line, a decades-old aspiration of the people of the erstwhile Chittoor district, is moving closer to reality.

Once completed, the project is expected to ease rail traffic across Andhra Pradesh and improve services for trains operating between Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and North India. It will also enhance connectivity for tourists and devotees visiting Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The State government has prioritised the project, with the district administration stepping up efforts to expedite land acquisition. In Tirupati district, officials aim to hand over the required land to the Railways by March.

Currently, about 40 trains operate daily on this route. Following the doubling works, more trains are expected to halt at Chittoor, improving passenger convenience and freight movement. The project is also expected to boost exports of granite, mangoes, engineering and electronic goods from Chittoor and Tirupati districts.

Covering 104.39 km, the project includes 15 stations, 17 major bridges, 327 minor bridges, seven road overbridges and 30 road underbridges. The Railways are preparing to finalise tenders, with the works to be executed under the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) mode, which sets strict timelines and penalties for delays.

The estimated cost is Rs 1,331.89 crore. Of the total stretch, 45.39 km passes through Tirupati district, requiring the acquisition of 39.95 acres of government and private land.

Speaking to TNIE on Monday, Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasada Rao said the Railway Department has issued notifications for land acquisition, with initial works likely to begin on the Tirupati–Pakala stretch. Since some land already belongs to the Railways, officials expect smoother acquisition in certain areas. He added that architectural drawings for the Tirupati–Katpadi via Chittoor doubling works have been submitted.

According to railway sources, the original deadline for completing land acquisition was February or March 2026.