Poor amenities hit Papikondalu boat tourism

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The scenic beauty of the Papikondalu hills attracts tourists from across the state. Lush green hills, the majestic curves of the Godavari river, cool breezes and serene surroundings make the boat journey a memorable experience.

However, despite the natural charm, tourists are facing severe difficulties at the boat point near the Gandipochamma temple at Devipatnam mandal in Polavaram district, which is 40 km from Rajamahendravaram.

The Papikondalu boat journey begins after tourists reach the Gandipochamma temple from Rajamahendravaram. From there, they proceed to the boat point to board the boats. While the journey through the hills is enjoyable, tourists complain that the arrangements at the boarding point are very poor.

There are no basic facilities and no proper seating arrangement, forcing tourists to stand for long hours. There are no shelters or shade to protect visitors from the sun. The absence of toilets is causing major inconvenience, especially to elderly tourists.