Poor amenities hit Papikondalu boat tourism

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The scenic beauty of the Papikondalu hills attracts tourists from across the state. Lush green hills, the majestic curves of the Godavari river, cool breezes and serene surroundings make the boat journey a memorable experience.
However, despite the natural charm, tourists are facing severe difficulties at the boat point near the Gandipochamma temple at Devipatnam mandal in Polavaram district, which is 40 km from Rajamahendravaram.
The Papikondalu boat journey begins after tourists reach the Gandipochamma temple from Rajamahendravaram. From there, they proceed to the boat point to board the boats. While the journey through the hills is enjoyable, tourists complain that the arrangements at the boarding point are very poor.
There are no basic facilities and no proper seating arrangement, forcing tourists to stand for long hours. There are no shelters or shade to protect visitors from the sun. The absence of toilets is causing major inconvenience, especially to elderly tourists.
Garbage is piled up around the area, spreading a foul smell and creating an unhygienic environment. Drinking water facilities are also not available, leaving tourists thirsty while they wait for hours to board the boats.
Currently, 14 boats operate from Gandipochamma temple to Papikondalu. From each tourist, a ticket of Rs 100 is collected by the APTDC. Additionally, the Forest Department charges a fee from boat operators: Rs 1,375 for boats carrying up to 50 tourists and Rs 2,200 for boats carrying up to 100 tourists.
Tourists told TNIE that they are being subjected to hardship due to the lack of proper toilets and a waiting hall. Now tourists are relieving themselves by going inside the forest.
Polavaram district tourism officer Pawan Kumar told TNIE that the tourism department has allocated Rs 40 lakh and invited tenders for a waiting hall, coffee shop and 4 toilets at Gandipochamma boating point.