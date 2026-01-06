Protect Telugu language to save our culture: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has stressed the need for coordination between two Telugu states to resolve several issues. He said unity between both the Telugu states is essential to achieve top position in the country.

Participating in the third World Telugu Maha Sabhalu organised in Guntur on Monday, the Chief Minister offered floral tributes to NTR statue along with Goa Governor P Ashok Gajapati Raju and unveiled NTR postal stamp.

Speaking on the occasion, he said NTR launched several irrigation projects in combined Andhra Pradesh.

Referring to the Telugu language, he said every one should protect their mother tongue. He said Telugu language got recognition as an ancient language and Telugu speaking people are more after Hindi, Bengali and Marathi. He said around ten crore people are using Telugu language. He stressed the need for respecting the language of others also while protecting their own mother tongue.

He lauded the efforts of Andhra Saraswat Parishat for organising the programme.

He said that the Andhra Saraswat Parishat organised Telugu Mahasabhalu at Bhimavaram in 2022, Rajahmundry in 2024 and the Telugu Mahasabhalu will be held in Mauritius in 2027.