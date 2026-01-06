Sacrifices inevitable for strong NDA: MLC Nagababu

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party (JSP) general secretary and MLC Nagababu on Monday said that sacrifices by some individuals are inevitable to ensure stability within the coalition government, which is steering Andhra Pradesh firmly on the path of rapid development.

He stated that he himself stands as an example of such sacrifice and noted that party president Pawan Kalyan has personally made many sacrifices for the larger cause.

Addressing a virtual meeting with NRI Jana Sena members, he said everyone who works sincerely for the party will certainly get opportunities, even if there is some delay.

He said people want the coalition government, which is delivering strong governance, to continue for a long period.

Highlighting Pawan Kalyan’s administrative achievements, Nagababu said that the Panchayat Raj Department, which earlier ranked 24th nationally, was brought to the top position within one-and-a-half years after Pawan Kalyan took charge as Panchayat Raj Minister. He criticised the previous government for failing to spend even `100 crore on roads.