TTD plans to conduct Harathi program in Amaravati

TIRUMALA: TTD Executive Officer (EO) Anil Kumar Singhal has instructed officials to take necessary steps to conduct Sacred Harathi programmes in Amaravati, as per the directions of Hon’ble Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

The EO held a review meeting with senior TTD officials on Monday at his chamber in the TTD Administrative Building.

Speaking on the occasion, the EO directed the officials to constitute a committee to study and prepare a report on the Sacred Harathi programmes being conducted at various places, including Kashi on the banks of the River Ganga and Ujjain, among other locations.

He stated that Sacred Harathi, performed amidst Vedic chants, the glow of lamps and the resonance of bells, enhances the spiritual experience of devotees, and hence the committee should submit a report.

The EO informed that letters have already been addressed to the Chief Secretaries of several states seeking land allocation for the construction of Sri Venkateswara temples in their respective capitals, and advised officials to coordinate with the concerned authorities. He instructed them to hold discussions with relevant officials regarding land allocation in the Guwahati and Belgaum regions.